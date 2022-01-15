It looks as though Kairi Sane leaving WWE in February is not a certainty quite yet.

According to Fightful, reports that emerged earlier this month stating that Sane’s WWE contract was due to expire in February missed out on some details. Most notably, there is still a chance she re-sings with the company, but most of her fellow employees do expect the deal will expire.

The same sources indicate that the hope she would re-sign that was lingering when Sane traveled back to Japan to be an ambassador is no longer present. Part of this likely has to do with diminishing plans to place various WWE Performance Centers across the globe, including Japan. During her time in Japan, Kairi has maintained the same role for a little over a year and has done some commentary as well.

Fightful also noted how their sources were originally told that there was “little to no concern” that Kairi Sane would ever debut in All Elite Wrestling. One higher-up in the company even went as far as to say, “that was so far off of her radar at that point, it didn’t seem like something we really needed to worry about.” In a follow-up with the same higher-up, they said they don’t expect Sane to make a full-time deal with AEW. However, they wouldn’t be surprised if she did eventually make some appearance in the company.

Sane previously wanted to work a Stardom show in Japan, but WWE denied the request. If still interested, she could continue to work in Japan after her WWE contract expires, and if travel restrictions improve, she could work part-time for AEW while still living in Japan. Stardom reportedly wants to bring Sane back to the company, but there’s no word on if there have been recent talks between the two parties.

Stay tuned for updates on Kairi Sane.

