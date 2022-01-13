During a recent conversation with PWInsider, rising AEW star Wardlow openly discussed his AEW status and if he sees a future elsewhere in the wrestling world. The powerhouse superstar, who battled CM Punk in a losing effort on AEW Dynamite last night, is proud to be an AEW original and says he intends to remain with the company until retirement.

“Yeah, I talked about this last night, actually. In 10 or 20 years, I am going to be so excited and proud to look back and say that I was one of the AEW originals. And that means so much to me because my career started — obviously, I did some indies but the world didn’t know me,” he said. “As far as the world knows, my career started with AEW and it’s going to end with AEW, and I look forward to accomplishing and growing as much as humanly possible and reaching the stars throughout the next 10 years.

Recent reports emerged that WWE has an interest in Wardlow and may attempt to lure him away from AEW when his contract expires. But according to Wardlow himself, he says that it’s unlikely he is convinced that “the grass is greener” in WWE.

“AEW made my lifelong wildest dreams come true. Tony Khan gave me that, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, they gave me that. The way people are treated there, the schedule, I am so beyond blessed and I don’t think there’s any convincing me that the grass is greener on any other side,” Wardlow explained. “Very, very happy with AEW and the way I’m treated and just how the whole company is ran, head to toe.”

In another recent interview, Wardlow pointed toward the New Year and says that his appearances on television are set to increase more and more. He hopes this culminates in some major moments for his blossoming career.

“I think we’ve got a bigger year coming in ‘22. ‘21 saw Wardlow in high-profile, high-pressure matchups. You don’t see me every week. But when you do see me, it’s usually something special. Now, as we end the year, you have been seeing me a little more and I think we are going to continue seeing more of me. That’s why I say, ‘22, I think we have a lot more to come.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]