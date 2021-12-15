Wardlow was a guest on Busted Open Radio recently where he spoke about what fans can expect from him in the future. MJF’s bodyguard believes he has had some high-pressure moments this year, but he expects we will see more of him in 2022.

“I think we’ve got a bigger year coming in ‘22. ‘21 saw Wardlow in high-profile, high-pressure matchups. You don’t see me every week,” he noted. “But when you do see me, it’s usually something special. Now, as we end the year, you have been seeing me a little more and I think we are going to continue seeing more of me. That’s why I say ‘22, I think we have a lot more to come.”

Primarily, Wardlow has been used alongside MJF, acting as his muscle. However, he pointed out that their relationship is just business and the contract isn’t forever.

“MJF and I, we strictly have a business relationship,” he stressed. “That’s all it’s ever been, and that’s all it ever will be. However, that contract isn’t forever. The way he treats people, we will see what the future holds with that.”

When looking ahead, Wardlow spoke about the championship picture within All Elite Wrestling. He admitted that being a World Champion is a goal, but he hopes to hold every title.

“If you’re in this business, you want the championship,” he claimed. “That’s the elite, that’s the top of the mountain is to hold the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. If there’s a TNT Title picture on the way there, excellent. If there’s an opportunity for a Tag Team Title, excellent. I would prefer to, throughout my career, hold every title in this company.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.