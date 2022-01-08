Two more names have been confirmed for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX featured a backstage segment with Sami Zayn and Jackass star Johnny Knoxville. Zayn insulted Knoxville and said he didn’t have what it takes to compete in the ring, and challenged him to show him up if he thought he did have what it takes. Zayn then lost a singles match to Rick Boogs, and was tossed from the ring after Knoxville came at him from behind.

WWE then confirmed Knoxville for The Rumble.

Knoxville took to Instagram this past weekend and announced that he wanted to win the Men’s Rumble. He noted that winning the match is his resolution for 2022, and he also said he’s not impressed with the current WWE roster, taking shots at Big E and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It was believed that Knoxville was official for The Rumble after Monday’s RAW, but he was not confirmed until SmackDown tonight.

Sheamus also announced his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble during tonight’s SmackDown.

There are now 7 spots confirmed for the 30-Man Rumble – Knoxville, Sheamus, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins.

The 2022 Royal Rumble will take place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. Below is the updated card, along with shots of Knoxville from SmackDown:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, 23 Superstars TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, 11 participants TBA

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair or Liv Morgan or Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Mixed Tag Team Match

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

WOAHH!!!! Johnny Knoxville just sent @SamiZayn over the top rope on #SmackDown AND officially qualified for the 2022 #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/rEt1EM5DG2 — WWE (@WWE) January 8, 2022

