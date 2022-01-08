The RAW Tag Team Titles will be defended during Monday’s RAW on the USA Network.

WWE has announced that Randy Orton and Riddle will defend against Otis and Chad Gable on Monday’s show.

This match comes after Alpha Academy won a non-title match over RK-Bro on this week’s RAW, which was two days after Orton and Riddle retained over The Street Profits at WWE Day 1. Orton has recent singles wins over Otis and Gable, while Riddle has a win over Gable, and a loss to Otis.

Stay tuned for more on Monday’s RAW from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Below is the updated line-up:

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will appear to continue the Royal Rumble build with Bobby Lashley

* Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair to determine the Royal Rumble opponent for RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

* RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle defend against Otis and Chad Gable

