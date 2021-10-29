WWE star Chad Gable has been making some moves outside the ring. On Twitter, the newly drafted star announced that he had earned a degree after graduating from Full Sail University, the former home of WWE’s NXT brand.

“Graduated…time to play Earthbound,” Gable tweeted, referencing his favorite video game. “Anyone else still play another 2?”

Including in the tweet was a statement from Gable announcing that his degree was a Masters in Fine Arts, with a focus on Media Design. Explaining that he had always been passionate about motion graphics, animation and digital filmmaking, Gable’s Masters degree follows his bachelors in the same field in 2010.

Later in the statement Gable revealed he was able to pursue his Masters thanks to a joint partnership between WWE and Full Sail, as well as scholarships from the Comanche Nation Scholarship Program. He graduated with 4.0 GPA, was Valedictorian and received an Advanced Achievement award.

A former NXT, RAW and Smackdown Tag Team Champion, Gable has wrestled for WWE since 2013 and has spent the last two years on the Smackdown brand, primarily teaming with Otis as Alpha Academy. The duo was drafted to RAW in the 2021 WWE Draft. He was recently in the news after AEW star and former rival Dax Harwood hinted that Gable could soon join the promotion. Friends of Gable have also reportedly encouraged him to do the same.

You can see Gable’s tweet with his statement below.