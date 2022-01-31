The morale after Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view was low compared to most recent WWE events, according to PWInsider.

One WWE talent stated to PWInsider that the reason for the low morale was because of how they were all in a whirlwind over the constant changes to the event.

We were all in a whirlwind. Just as you had your role and spots down, everything started over and over and now most of us were back to square one. It changed again and again and again. It wasn’t an easy night even before we hit the ring.

As noted earlier, the Men’s Rumble match had “literally 20” changes made while the Women’s Rumble match experienced the same issues.

Brock Lesnar was the winner of the 30-Man Royal Rumble main event.

Earlier in the show, Bobby Lashley became a two-time WWE Champion by defeating Lesnar. Lesnar was attacked by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and he was assisted by Paul Heyman, who turned on Brock.

The winner of the Women’s Rumble match was Ronda Rousey. Results of the Royal Rumble are available here.

