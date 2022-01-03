During an interview with Metro, Jason Baker, who was the FX artist with WWE, spoke about working with The Fiend Bray Wyatt during the FireFly Fun House skits. Baker mentioned how he and Wyatt – whose birth name is Windham Rotunda – gained a relationship through the years. The WWE FX artist also revealed how the original idea for the FireFly Fun House came about from Wyatt himself.

“We kind of built this friendship for years and we’d just chat,” Baker said. “Then we started working with other people like Kalisto and Luke Harper, and then just out of the blue one day, I got a call from Windham.

“He was like, ‘Hey. I got this idea.” I was like, “Alright, what’s up?’ He’s like, ‘I kinda wanna do a kid’s TV host with a twist.’ ”

We have yet to see what Bray Wyatt’s next step will be following his WWE release earlier this year. The former WWE Champion has been teased to appear in several different companies and has had his name brought up by several WWE Hall of Famers, including Mick Foley, as someone who will make an impact in his next move post WWE.

Jason Baker also spoke about Nick Manfredini, a writer for WWE, who he called one of the most intelligent people he ever met. Baker detailed why the writer was the “unsung hero” of the FireFly skits.

“He’s so creative,” Baker mentioned. “Nick is definitely the unsung hero of the Firefly Fun House, I don’t think he gets enough credit. And then we just sort of went from there,’ he laughed. ‘We made a terrifying monster in professional wrestling.’

