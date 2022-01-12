During the latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the forbidden door. After WWE has announced that Mickie James would be in the Royal Rumble, talks about who else could follow have begun. However, Booker doesn’t see any AEW guys popping up.

“I don’t think it could work on AEW guys, let’s just get that out of the way. But Impact guys, ROH guys, formerly ROH. MLW guys, I think that kind of stuff can work out. Japan guys, I really think that can work out,” he said. “If it can actually happen.”

Booker T went on to explain why he doesn’t think AEW and WWE will work together in more detail. He believes they could do some deals about archive footage.

“Look, anything is possible,” he admitted. “I am not going to sit here and say, ‘that’s not going to happen. Jericho showing up at the Rumble, then I’m sitting here and I’ve got egg all over my face.’ I’m not going to do that. But I don’t foresee that happening with a company like AEW.

“Just because AEW right now is claiming to be the WCW to WWE at this point. It’s not about actually working with each other. Okay, ‘I need some stuff from the archives,’ we can make a deal on that. That kind of stuff I see. But as far as swapping talent from WWE to AEW right now, I don’t see that happening in the near future at all.”

Booker T made it clear he doesn’t think it is impossible that things could happen between them. However, he told fans not to expect someone like MJF to be popping up anytime soon.

“I’m not saying it’s out of the question or anything like that,” Booker stated. “But I don’t expect people to see MJF in WWE anytime soon. I’m just saying, I don’t see that happening any time soon. But, I could be wrong. But the forbidden door, me personally, I like it.”

