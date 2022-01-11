Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature fallout from last week’s New Year’s Evil special.

WWE has announced that the era of new NXT Champion Bron Breakker will begin with tonight’s episode. RAW Superstar AJ Styles will appear for a match with Grayson Waller, while Pete Dunne will take on Tony D’Angelo in a Crowbar on a Pole match.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* AJ Styles vs. Grayson Waller

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Pete Dunne in a Crowbar On A Pole Match

* Santos Escobar vs. Xyon Quinn. Elektra Lopez will leave with the winner

* Boa vs. Solo Sikoa

* Joe Gacy and Harland vs. tag team to be announced

* Wendy Choo, Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro and Amari Miller

* New NXT Champion Bron Breakker appears

