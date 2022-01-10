Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA with more build for the upcoming Royal Rumble event.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has been announced locally for tonight’s RAW, but not by WWE. He’s expected to continue the Royal Rumble feud with Bobby Lashley.

Tonight’s RAW will also feature “a glimpse at Alexa Bliss‘ journey back to RAW,” but there’s no word on if she will be appearing live or if this will include vignettes to hype her upcoming return.

The official WWE website noted that Bliss’ journey back to RAW begins this week, writing, “The last time the WWE Universe laid eyes on Alexa Bliss, it wasn’t during her finest hour. After suffering the heartbreak of losing her doll, Lilly, courtesy of Charlotte Flair four months ago at WWE Extreme Rules, the former Women’s Champion is ready to rejoin Raw. What exactly will her journey back to the red brand look like? Find out on Raw live this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight’s show:

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will appear to continue the Royal Rumble build with Bobby Lashley

* Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair to determine the Royal Rumble opponent for RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

* RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle defend against Otis and Chad Gable

* Alexa Bliss’ journey back to RAW begins

