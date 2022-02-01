Last Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event accounted for the second-highest gate in the 35-year history of the event, according to Sports Business Journal.

The sellout crowd of 44,390 at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis also marked the second-most-attended WWE event since the start of the pandemic, behind only SummerSlam in Last Vegas last August.

The report added that WWE also set a new record for merchandise sales for a Rumble event. Along with event-specific apparel, the best sellers came from WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey, who made her comeback to the company after nearly three years. Lesnar and Rousey won the two Rumble Matches to punch their tickets in the two main events of April’s WrestleMania 38.

Rapper Bad Bunny, who entered the 30-Man Royal Rumble at #27, was also one of the top merchandise sellers at the event in St. Louis. As reported earlier, Bad Bunny has been ruled out for a match at WrestleMania 38, per PWInsider. The rapper has two sold-out tours coming up, which includes shows in Miami, FL on April 2 and 3, the two nights of WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

