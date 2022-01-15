WWE SmackDown on FOX on Friday averaged 2.06 million viewers in the preliminary ratings, according to Spoiler TV.

SmackDown scored a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demo. In the demo, it was #1 for the night tied with Undercover Boss, Shark Tank, Magnum P.I., 20/20 and Dateline.

The first hour averaged 2.069 million viewers, while the second hour dropped slightly (0.9%) to 2.05 million. Both hours averaged a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The audience was down 4.65% from last week’s preliminary number, while the 18-49 rating was down 9.1%.

The final viewership is usually up around 3-10%, so the viewership that will be released on Monday afternoon should be in the 2.1 million – 2.26 million range.

Stay tuned for more. Full WWE SmackDown results from Friday are here.

