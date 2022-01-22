WWE SmackDown on FOX on Friday averaged 2.136 million viewers in the preliminary ratings, according to Spoiler TV. It’s the best preliminary number for the show since the December 17, 2021 episode, which scored 2.21 million viewers.

SmackDown scored a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demo. In the demo, it was #1 for the night, tied with Shark Tank.

The first hour averaged 2.145 million viewers, while the second hour dropped slightly (0.8%) to 2.127 million. Both hours averaged a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The audience was up 3.7% from last week’s preliminary number, while the 18-49 rating was up 20%.

The final viewership is usually up around 3-10%, so the viewership that will be released on Monday afternoon should be in the 2.2 million – 2.35 million range, which would be one of the best numbers for the show since October.

Full WWE SmackDown results from Friday are here.

