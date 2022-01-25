On Monday Night Raw this week an academic challenge took place between RK-Bro and the Raw Tag Team Champions, Otis and Chad Gable. It ended up being a spelling contest, but eagle-eyed fans might have noticed that Otis actually misspelled his word.

This was a legitimate error and not something that was scripted. Otis had to spell the word, ’emmental,’ but he got it wrong, missing out on a letter. However, because it was planned that he would spell it right, WWE went along with it.

In the segment, they stated that he was correct with his spelling but someone clearly noticed the error. Later on, Corey Graves had to step in and mention the mistake. The WWE commentator didn’t say Otis spelled the word wrong. However, he did claim that he, ‘garbled when he was spelling it,’ which led to RK-Bro winning 2-0 instead.

Riddle was tasked with spelling the word, ‘calibration,’ which led to him making a joke about weighing things on a scale. Meanwhile, Randy Orton was given the word dumbbell. RK-Bro won the challenge and the storyline between the two tag teams is set to continue next week. Once again they will be in competition, this time in a scooter race, although if they win again, the best of three series will be over.

Alpha Academy won the Raw Tag Team Titles on the January 10 episode of the red brand. After that, Gable took to Instagram to share an emotional post about his partner Otis and their victory.

There’s winning championships, and then there’s achieving dreams alongside your best friend. Otis and I have been talking about a night like last night since we were training for the Olympics together in Colorado Springs in 2011. The Alpha Academy relationship is much more than a tag team. It’s been a brotherhood for 10+ years. After getting called up to RAW, I jokingly told Otis there was a house for sale up the street for me if he wanted to move in. Within days, he told me he put it an offer and would be there in a few weeks. Since then, he’s come over nearly every single day for us to leave puddles of sweat in my garage in some of the grittiest training sessions you could ever imagine, all with the goal of continually making progress in this profession and in life. I could not be happier or more proud of this man. My protege. My prized pupil. My #1 guy. But most importantly, my friend. We did it.#AlphaAcademy

