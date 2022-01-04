Liv Morgan came out to a remixed version of her “Nah Nah” entrance theme on this week’s RAW.

Morgan debuted the new theme while interrupting a promo segment from RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, who addressed fans following her win over Morgan at Saturday’s Day 1 pay-per-view. The segment ended with Bianca Belair and Morgan brawling in the ring until Lynch decked them both from behind.

Later on RAW, WWE officials Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce announced a Triple Threat Match for next week featuring Morgan vs. Belair vs. Doudrop. As noted, the winner of next week’s match will challenge Lynch for the RAW Women’s Title at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

You can see a clip of Liv Morgan’s new entrance theme below.

