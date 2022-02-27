Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide is once again looking to expand from Mexico to the United States, starting with a WrestleMania weekend show as part of WrestleCon March 31. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, however, the promotion may have even bigger plans in the form of a potential TV deal with a US Spanish Language TV Network.

Commenting on a recent appearance by AAA President Dorian Roldan on the Business of the Business podcast, Meltzer noted AAA’s plans to tour regularly the US in 2023 and the reasoning behind it was due to a deal the promotion is working on. Meltzer further commented that while the deal wasn’t a sure thing in terms of grabbing new fans in the US, the supposed deal would both make AAA’s expansion plans more logical and would give AAA the best shot at succeeding in the US market since the promotion’s golden age in the early 90’s.

On the Business of the Business podcast, Roldan noted that AAA was looking to run smaller level shows in the US this year in cities such as Chicago (where AAA’s TripleMania IV-A was held in 1996) and Phoenix and states like Texas, with the hope of aiming smaller after the promotion attempted to run in Madison Square Garden in 2019 (the show was ultimately held in MSG’s Hulu Theater). Roldan also stated his belief that AAA had the potential to crossover into the US more than New Japan Pro Wrestling, due to the large Hispanic population in the US.

As of today, the two biggest US Spanish Language TV networks are Telemundo and Univsion, though there are several other notable channels in the US as well. Telemundo is owned by NBC Universal, making a deal with AAA unlikely due to NBC Universal’s relationship with WWE, the rival promotion of AAA’s partner AEW. AAA broadcasts had previously aired in parts of the United States via Univision TDN (now TUDN), while UniMas, a child network to Univision, previously aired season one of Lucha Underground. Both UniMas and Univision are now owned by the TelevisaUnivision media company.

AAA’s next show will take place on March 5 from Madero, Tamulipas, Mexico, and will feature the debut of MLW/GCW star Gringo Loco. He will team with Abismo Negro Jr. to take on Bandido and Jack Cartwheel and Laredo Kid and AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo.

