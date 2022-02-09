A weekend after having a memorable brawl with AAA star Psycho Clown at GCW If I Die First, Gringo Loco will find himself working on lucha libre’s biggest stage. As announced by AAA earlier this afternoon, the MLW star will be part of AAA’s first post-Rey de Reyes show, taking place on March 5 in Domo Madero in Tampico, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

“It’s been a long road of sacrifices and hardship, but I am completely stoked to finally and officially debut in AAA,” Gringo Loco told Wrestling Inc. in a statement.

Gringo Loco is one of many debuts and returns on this show, including his own match. GCW and Pro Wrestling Guerilla star Jack Cartwheel will also be making his first-ever appearance, teaming with PWG World Champion and former Ring of Honor Champion Bandido to take on Loco and Abismo Negro Jr. and AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo and AAA World Cruiserweight Champion in a three-way tag team match.

Meanwhile, former Ring of Honor star Demonic Flamita, billed just as Flamita, and luchadores Crazy Boy, Joe Lider and Xtreme Tiger (former TNA wrestler Tiger Uno) will all make their returns on this show. It will be Flamita’s first AAA appearance since 2018. Other debuts include Baja California star Dinamico and exotico Jessy Ventura, who wrestles primarily for the lucha promotion Internacional Wrestling Revolution Group (IWRG). Ventura has no relation to the former wrestler turned governor of Minnesota with the same name.

While well respected in lucha circles, this will be Gringo Loco’s first-ever appearance for AAA. He had previously appeared at co-promoted AAA shows in Tijuana back in 2019 and also worked regularly in Mexico for IWRG from 2009 to 2010. Loco has seen his profile rise in recent months due to his work in GCW and MLW, and he is currently putting together The Wrld On Lucha show for GCW, which will take place Friday, April 1 as part of GCW’s The Collective weekend.

The rest of AAA’s card in Domo Madero will feature Chessman, Pagano, and Psycho Clown taking Cuatrero, Forastero and Sanson of Nuevo Generacion Dinamitas in the main event, MLW star Aramis teaming with Myzteziz Jr. and Octagon Jr. to take on Flamita, Latigo, and Toxin of Los Vipers, La Empresa’s DMT Azul, Puma King and Sam Adonis challenging Impact’s Black Taurus, Rey Escorpion and Villano III Jr. for the AAA World Tag Team Titles and more. It is expected the show will be broadcast internationally on FITE TV, with Joe Dombrowski and Larry Dallas providing English commentary.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]