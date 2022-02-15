AEW has announced the second Battle of The Belts special.

Battle of The Belts II will be taped on Friday, April 15 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX, before or after a live edition of AEW Rampage airs on TNT. It’s believed that Dark or Elevation matches will also be taped that night.

It’s likely that Battle of The Belts II will air on TNT that Saturday, April 16. AEW has not officially announced the air date as of this writing.

Tickets for AEW’s return to Garland will go on sale this Friday at 10am CT, and will start at $30.

As seen below, promotional material for the Rampage/Battle of The Belts taping features Sting, Thunder Rosa, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Keith Lee, AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page, Adam Cole, AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

It was previously reported that four Battle of The Belts specials would air on TNT as a part of the Saturday Fight Night Series, and that they would air quarterly in 2022. The inaugural AEW Battle of The Belts event took place on Saturday, January 8 from Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC. That event saw Guevara defeat Dustin Rhodes to become the Interim TNT Champion, while FTW Champion Ricky Starks retained over Matt Sydal, and Baker retained over Riho in the main event.

Stay tuned for more on AEW’s return to Garland and the Battle of The Belts II special. Below is the Twitter announcement for the April 15 taping:

🚨 DALLAS / FT WORTH METROPLEX🚨#AEW is Returning to the @CulwellCenter Friday April 15 for a LIVE #AEWRampage & #AEW #BattleOfTheBelts Taping! Tickets start at $30 (+fees) and go on-sale Friday February 25 at 10am CT

🎟️- https://t.co/rFcIFV7dXS & https://t.co/vJSFXwS668 pic.twitter.com/IA9eVTAnaM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]