In an interview with Josh Martinez of Z100 New York promoting AEW Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan shed some more light on why he asked AEW star Bryan Danielson to work with AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

“I made that call because I think he’s one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time,” Khan said. “And he’s got such a great mind and such great commitment to wrestling. I know he thinks about it when he’s not at the building. He researches it, he watches a ton of wrestling. And as a student of wrestling, I think he’s also a great teacher. And Jade is such a great talent with such a young wrestling career. You know she hasn’t been in the ring that long, but she’s accomplished a lot and I think she has more potential than anybody.

“That’s why I asked Danielson to mentor her and that’s why I asked her to work with Danielson. And they’ve had a great chemistry working together and I think it bodes really well for her future that she’s got someone with so much knowledge invested in her success. So behind the camera, he has helped out a lot. She’s got a lot of great mentors working with her, really great coaching. And I think it’s very, very exciting and that’s one of the things I’m working forward to about tonight. What’s next for Jade, who is 26-0 as a pro wrestler on such a dominant run?”

When asked about what he felt was Jade Cargill’s best match in AEW, Tony Khan pointed to her recent TBS Championship defense against Anna Jay, which main-evented the January 21 episode of AEW Rampage. Khan believes Cargill will just continue to get better and is excited about where she goes as champion.

“I thought her match with Anna Jay, her first title defense, was her best match yet,” Khan said. “And I think she keeps getting better, and I’m very excited for what’s ahead for Jade as she defends that TBS Championship.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Josh Martinez Of Z100 New York and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]