The first ever AEW Owen Hart t-shirt is now available to be purchased at ShopAEW. The promotion announced the release of the shirt earlier on Friday.

“Just in!” the ShopAEW Twitter account tweeted. “Head to ShopAEW.com to check out the King of Harts shirt.”

The King of Harts is of course the nickname Owen Hart used after he defeated Doink the Clown, Tatanka, the 1-2-3 Kid (Sean Waltman) and Razor Ramon to win WWF’s 1994 King of the Ring tournament. Owen Hart would continue to use the nickname throughout the rest of his career. He had previously gone by the nickname “The Rocket” Owen Hart.

The unveiling of AEW’s first t-shirt of Hart comes a little more than two months before The Owen Hart Cup is set to kick off on the May 11 episode of AEW Dynamite in Long Island, New York. There will be both a men’s and women’s tournament brackets, with the finals for both scheduled to take place at AEW Double or Nothing on May 29 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A video featuring home videos of Hart and footage of his career in Japan and Canada had previously aired on the December 23 episode of AEW Dynamite, announcing more information on the tournament.

