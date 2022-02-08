During the latest episode of the Out of Character with Ryan Satin Podcast, AJ Styles revealed who he’d like to face at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Last year, Styles made it known that he wanted to face Triple H or Edge at last year’s WrestleMania, but unfortunately went on to win the Tag Team Championships with Omos against The New Day. With neither of those matches having happened, The Phenomenal One spoke about why he still wants to face Edge at this year’s WrestleMania.

“Everybody has in mind the same guy that I do,” AJ Styles said, talking about a match with Edge. “We have the same idea. Will it happen? That’s not up to us. So we’ll do what’s asked of us, we just hope we get the opportunity before both of us retire.”

AJ Styles also spoke about his finishing move, the Styles Clash, and revealed who his favorite person to hit the move on was. The Phenomenal One also spoke about a current star he loves to hit the move on.

“Favorite person to hit the Styles Clash on, John Cena is pretty fun,” Styles said. “It does help when they’re a little bit shorter. Riddle is a good guy to hit it on, I enjoy that. I think recently, Riddle is my guy.”

While being interviewed last year, Styles revealed how he came up with the move from when he was a little kid and watching his little brother try and powerbomb his friend. Sharing the same move with former Diva’s Champion Michelle McCool, the two spoke about the key difference between the way the two stars hit the finisher.

Having wrestled for decades as a top star in several companies, AJ Styles continued to talk about the most memorable moment he had hitting the Styles Clash. After winning several championships across several companies, Styles ultimately landed on two memorable times he hit the finish, but the move didn’t end the match.

“That’s a tough one, I’ve hit a lot in my day,” Styles said. “There’s been a couple times, John Cena kicking out of the Styles Clash was a pretty big moment, just to finish with another Styles Clash and then a Phenomenal Forearm right behind it was cool, it really worked. Him also allowing me to kick out of the AA from the top rope was kind of a big deal too. [Kazuchika] Okada in Japan, hitting him with the Styles Clash, at the time, that was a big deal for me. That’s a tough one. There’s a couple of them, probably too many to count but it’s a move for me that’s memorable based on the fact that I actually made it up.”

