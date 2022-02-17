AEW broadcaster Alex Marvez was a recent guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. He spoke about how they are a fan-friendly company, and want to listen to the audience. The backstage interviewer revealed that the AEW President gets heartbroken at having to change matches.

“Honestly too, how natural Tony Khan is at booking a wrestling show. He listens to fans, he knows what people want and he listens to other ideas from people. He’s not stubborn about it,” Marvez stated. “If someone comes to him and it’s a great idea and he didn’t think of it, there’s no ego there, ‘let’s roll with it.’ So, I think that’s one of the things as well, we try to be as fan-friendly as possible.

“And listen, it breaks his heart if we have to change a match. I’ve been out with him, three, four, five in the morning and he’s going nuts because PAC couldn’t wrestle for some reason, we have visa issues or something like that. He doesn’t want to steer the fans wrong.”

Alex Marvez also discussed his own situation with AEW. He admitted that his contract says none of the jobs that he actually does for the company. However, he just wants to help Tony Khan succeed as much as possible.

“My contract doesn’t say any of these things, I was never asked to produce the things that I do right now. I just did them because I want to help AEW succeed,” he said. “I want to help my friend, Tony Khan succeed, and that’s really all that matters to me. If the company does well, I take so much pride in that, and that’s really what it comes down to.”

Behind the scenes, Alex Marvez provides detailed notes for the commentators to use in AEW. He discussed that role, and what information actually gets provided in those packs. This is all about providing as much information to the team as possible for each show.

“Tony Khan cares about the records, it is important to him, and he cares about the rankings. And if he cares, I care,” Marvez stated. “We care about the history of this company. So, basically what I try to provide and you wouldn’t see the notes; a wrestlers background, height, weight, years experience, record, ranking, if they’re on a winning streak, I provide that.

“If they’ve wrestled their opponent before, and their win/loss record, if it’s something that can be used in a constructive way, I’ll list that. I’ll sometimes put a reminder about where things might be going, as far as the storyline goes. I just want it so that when you guys call the action, if there’s ever a lull, or something you want to use, you can look down on the sheet and see it.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit AEW Unrestricted with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]