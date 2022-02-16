Towards the end of 2021, the status of Kevin Owens seemed up in the air. Owens’ contract with WWE was coming to an end, which led to speculation about whether or not he would stay, or join AEW. Ultimately he stayed with WWE, signing a new deal late last year.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Tony Khan is very aware of his talent budget. Despite all the new signings that the company has made, it is something that he is keeping an eye on. Meltzer noted that Khan could have bid on Owens, but did not. According to Meltzer, when Owens got the new deal from WWE “it was very clear that, take the deal.”

The contract extension that Kevin Owens signed with WWE was a three-year deal, which is set to keep him on the roster for the foreseeable future. The former Universal Champion is believed to be making $2-3 million per year. Owens is reportedly set for a major match at WrestleMania 38 this year. The card for the two-night event currently has Owens scheduled to face Steve Austin. This would be the WWE Hall Of Famer’s first match back in 19 years, if it was to happen.

During an interview with Les anti-pods de la lutte, Kevin Owens spoke about what he is hoping to achieve in the next few years with the company.

“Of course, I’d like to become WWE champion, I’d like to win the tag team titles with Sami,” Owens said. “I mean, Sami and I winning the tag belts, that must be written in the stars. I don’t see how it couldn’t happen if we are both with WWE. But it’s been six years now, and it had not happened yet, so I guess it might not be happening.

“I also came to realize one thing is recent months, is that a lot of my satisfaction working there does not come from wrestling. But more from watching others wrestle. And seeing them having a lot of success, and sometimes being able to help them. Like when someone asks me for advice, I gave one to them. They try it and it actually works, or when I can bring help to someone else, and it works. To see them having success brings me a lot of satisfaction.

“So in the next few years, what I’d like is to have an important role on the show, and be able to work with Edge and Rey Mysterio, with whom I’d really like to work one day. But one of the goals I want to give myself is to help anyone who wants my help. Because I have a huge sense of accomplishment when I see other people working hard and who deserve to be recognized for their passion or their talent, to see it happening.

“I think it’s really cool. So I could see myself working as an agent one day, because I already have those feelings of accomplishment even if I’m still active. That said, I don’t see myself hanging my boots any time soon. But just to know that it could be a possibility one day, it’s good to know and comforting.”

