AEW’s Anna Jay recently appeared on Thunder Rosa’s YouTube channel, where she ate tacos and spoke about wrestling. Throughout the vlog, Anna also spoke about her time training to become a wrestler. She revealed her favorite memory from that and praised QT Marshall for his coaching.

“I would just say when you finally just learn something,” on what her favorite memory is from training. “Just at first because I was so intimidated. Which I still get intimidated and worried and nervous and all the kind of stuff. But like, just when you first can do a drill and you do it all the way through, I would like that. And plus like QT, who was my coach, he’s the best coach.

“But, definitely did not, he wasn’t like, nice. He wasn’t gonna say you were doing good just because. So whenever he would, maybe the first time he said I did good, I was probably really excited.”

Anna Jay recently competed in a street fight on AEW Rampage. The match saw her and Tay Conti team up to face Penelope Ford and The Bunny, which turned out to be a bloody, and brutal encounter. It was heavily praised by fans and led to a standing ovation in the arena. She revealed that Jerry Lynn was crucial in working with her for that.

“He’s (Jerry Lynn) the best in every aspect. So yeah, for this for sure,” she said on Lynn helping her out for the match. “Working with him, like I was really looking forward to it. Yeah, could not have had a better person to work with honestly.”

