Is Jeff Hardy on the verge of making his AEW debut?

As we’ve noted, Tony Khan announced last Friday that Isiah Kassidy will wrestle a mystery opponent in a Face of The Revolution Ladder Match qualifier on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

Khan confirmed that Kassidy’s opponent “will walk through the Forbidden Door” and sign a contract with AEW on Wednesday.

The announcement has fueled a lot of speculation on social media, with fans throwing out names such as Hardy, Keith Lee, Karrion Kross and John Morrison, among others.

Over the weekend, Kassidy seemingly teased that he would be wrestling Hardy in the ladder match. While responding to a tweet from Tony Khan praising his performance against Sammy Guevera on Rampage, Kassidy mentioned how he doesn’t want to be forced to “put this dude out for good.” He also asked Matt Hardy, the older brother of Jeff, to get him ready for the ladder match.

I was good, but Sammy was better on Friday. Respect g. But aye man, this better not be who I think it is… Y’all gonna force me to put this dude out for good 💯 By the way. I’ve called you 4 times @MATTHARDYBRAND. I gotta get ready for this ladder match. #AEWDynamite

As reported earlier, the Young Bucks have also continued to tease Hardy’s AEW debut. On Sunday, they changed their Twitter bio to “Bring us Jeff Harvey,” seemingly poking fun at a moment where Mike Adamle incorrectly referred to Hardy as “Jeff Harvey” at Royal Rumble 2008.

WWE released Jeff Hardy last December after a strange incident at a live WWE event where the Charismatic Enigma abruptly exited a six-man tag team match. The legendary wrestler is presently serving his 90-day non-compete clause with WWE, and won’t become a free agent until March 9.

I was good, but Sammy was better on Friday. Respect g. But aye man, this better not be who I think it is… Y’all gonna force me to put this dude out for good 💯 By the way. I’ve called you 4 times @MATTHARDYBRAND. I gotta get ready for this ladder match. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/PYDC5lxpI6 — Private Party (@IsiahKassidy) February 6, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]