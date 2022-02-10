Monday Night RAW Superstar and former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Apollo Crews, recently sat down with Vicente Beltrán to discuss a number of wrestling-related topics.

One particular topic that was brought up was the current state of the NXT brand, a brand that Crews used to perform under the stewardship of Triple H. NXT underwent an overhaul last summer, and was rebranded as a new colorful brand renamed NXT 2.0, ditching its previous black-and-gold theme.

“I think it’s just part of the evolution in wrestling, it’s just how things go,” Apollo said. “Things change consistently and you want it to be like that. Because look how long, you know, WWE has been around. And I think one of the reasons, what they’re very good at is being able to evolve and keep up with the current times. So that’s important. So I think it’s a good thing.

“You’ve got a lot of new talent coming in which is great because it gives a lot of fresh faces. It gives some of the people who have been there a little longer new opponents and new people to work with. New matchups for everybody, all the fans will get to see. I think it’s great. NXT for me was a fantastic time as well. I feel it was cut short. You know, I would’ve loved to stay maybe win a title, have a title reign a couple of times. But I enjoyed it so much. Working with Triple H, hands-on, one on one was fantastic. He’s such an amazing guy.”

Apollo Crews also revealed whether or not he would be willing to return to the NXT brand someday in the future.

“I would love to go there, work with some of the guys they have down there,” Crews stated. “I’m always open to anything, you know what I mean? And there’s so much talent down there that I could mix it up with and have a good time too.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Vicente Beltrán with an h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

