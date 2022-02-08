As reported last week, Dolph Ziggler called out NXT Champion Bron Breakker in a backstage segment after RAW.

Breakker initially tweeted a GIF of rapper Bad Bunny eliminating Ziggler from last month’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Breakker also took a shot at Ziggler for saying he “doesn’t work Tuesdays” when The Dirty Dawgs were confronted by LA Knight a few weeks ago.

This was followed by Sarah Schreiber reading out Breakker’s tweet to Ziggler, which led to The Show Off teasing that he may be interested in pursuing the NXT Title.

“Well, it’s always good to have fans, I guess,” Ziggler said of Breakker. “And there are a lot of people online, who if you saw them in real life, they wouldn’t say exactly the same things, you know what I mean? I think it’s Tyson or somebody, Mike Tyson, probably has said everyone runs their mouths until you see them in person and they shut the hell up or you punch them in the face, and that changes everything. So, I feel like that happens a lot. So, Bron, what is it? Bron Breakker… NXT Champion, congrats, kid! That’s fantastic. Young guy, jacked. Oh, awesome, good for him. That’s fantastic.

“A lot of people ask me after matches like this, ‘Dolph, you good?’ I go, ‘No, not good, I’m the best MF’er we got.’ So maybe one of these days those people that run their mouths online have to deal with me, in person. So maybe Breakker and his title, maybe I take it away from him. Maybe I stop by, who’s to say? Anyway, good luck kid, keep throwing your name out online, it works for everybody.”

On Monday, Bron Breakker accepted Ziggler’s challenge via Twitter. Ziggler has yet to respond. You can see the tweet below.

In the meantime, Breakker will defend his NXT Title against Santos Escobar at the NXT Vengeance Day special on February 15.

@HEELZiggler mentioned coming to NXT and taking my title. You want the next shot after Santos come on down. Your move #Iwillsayittoyourface — Bronson Steiner (@bronbreakkerwwe) February 8, 2022

Says he doesn’t work on Tuesdays … apparently he can’t work on Saturday either @HEELZiggler pic.twitter.com/Z0DfH7K2jf — Bronson Steiner (@bronbreakkerwwe) January 31, 2022

