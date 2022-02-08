Monday Night RAW Superstar and former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Apollo Crews, recently spoke with Vicente Beltrán to discuss a number of wrestling-related topics.

Apollo was asked about WWE legend, The Undertaker, and what his thoughts were on the 7-time world champion. Crews sadly never got to face him one-on-one, but he believes The Phenom will stand the test of time.

“He’s done so much for wrestling, you know? He’s generational,” Apollo said. “Like, my dad watched him, I watched him as a kid. My dad is still watching, I’m still watching, so I think it’s such a cool thing. I have yeah, I’ve spoken to him. Not too deep, personally but I have spoken to him before and he’s very cool. Very awesome human being, you know what I mean? But I still look at him and I still see the man I saw as a little kid. You know it’s just, how can you not?

“He did kind switch of switch over to the ‘American Badass’ for a while, you know, and then comes back to the ‘Deadman’. But at the end of the day, it’s, he stood that test of time. It’s crazy to believe that career that he’s had. One can only dream to have a career like that, you know what I mean?”

Apollo Crews also told a story involving a special moment involving The Undertaker that took place at a WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“I’ll tell you what. We were in MSG and he had a match that night in MSG. I can’t remember, it might’ve been with AJ or a six-man or something,” Apollo said. “Either way, he was getting ready to do his entrance and he had everybody just captivated, you know what I mean? Once that gong hit, I was just standing there watching. Just the kid inside, it didn’t change any type of way that I felt. That to me is so impressive. You know, I don’t think if anything could ever happen like that again for anybody. But man, I mean his resume speaks for itself.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Vicente Beltrán with an h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

