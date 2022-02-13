AEW has brought in a lot of talent over the years. One of those just so happened to be Aramis. The popular wrestler who has worked with AAA and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla was reportedly once under contract with the company.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Aramis had a deal with AEW previously, but it has since ran out. The company had not planned to use him immediately, however they wanted to lock him up for the future. However, due to the pandemic, things didn’t end up working out.

The deal ended up expiring with Aramis and Tony Khan opted to not renew the contract because at that time he had no plans to use him. Right now the popular masked wrestler does not have a deal with AEW. It remains to be seen what the future has in store. For AEW, there are a lot of deals set to expire in the near future from the original roster.

Speculation about talent not having those contracts extended has been rampant. During a recent interview with TVInsider the AEW President spoke about his commitment to not releasing talent.

“When we started a lot of people had contracts that were a couple of years long and a lot of them are coming up. I have really tried hard to be very considerate of the people on the roster. Especially going through the pandemic,” Tony Khan said. “That encompassed a long period of time where we were still in our first year of television and going into our second.

“I kept a lot of people under contract even though I wasn’t necessarily using them on television. Because I wanted them to still have paying work, which was hard to come by for wrestling during the pandemic where there weren’t any independent shows. Really only two places were running and the other place was cutting people left and right. I did want to give some job security to people.”

