The Undertaker would not be a solo inductee in this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class, according to WrestleVotes.

The WrestleVotes Twitter handle reported Sunday that although the idea of The Deadman going solo into the Hall of Fame was considered by WWE officials, additional names “will be announced soon, potentially starting tomorrow [Monday].”

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray had initially floated the idea of this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class being built entirely around Undertaker.

“This year’s entire Hall of Fame induction should be about The Undertaker,” Bully said on Busted Open Radio last week. “I think several people should come up and help induct him. I think they can make it a very entertaining show. Taker can talk forever. I think it sells out the American Airlines Arena [in Dallas] on its own.”

Another WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, however, felt that Undertaker would not be comfortable narrating stories from his wrestling career through a two-hour broadcast.

“Can The Undertaker come up and entertain for two hours, get the TV out of it, and whatnot? I don’t think The Undertaker would actually want to do something like that, come up and tell stories all night,” Booker said on his Hall of Fame podcast. “The one thing about the Hall Of Fame ceremony has always been, when these guys finally get that moment. Dammit, they go up there and they don’t want to leave.

“They want to stay up there all night, they want to talk about stories, I am like, ‘good God. Bro, we are ready to go to sleep here.’ I am sure The Undertaker is going to want to come out, say what he has to say, and he’s going to want to get the hell up out of there. I think we are going to need more people to actually have a show, other than just The Undertaker.”

As of this writing, WWE has yet to announce more inductees into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class. This year’s ceremony will take place Friday, April 1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas as part of WrestleMania Week.

