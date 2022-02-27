During his latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the possibility of Harlem Heat facing FTR. He admitted that is a match he would be interested in doing, as he likes the AEW duos throwback style. The wrestling legend also said he is staying in shape and is prepared if it does.

“That’s something would really consider doing, doing something with FTR,” he admitted. “Just because those guys are like throwbacks to what wrestling was back in the day, no flips, just fists. I like that. But my brother and I, we had been on the same page for a while, and I don’t know when that match would have happened, and that’s number two.

“Because these guys are in AEW, so would it have happened at an independent show, would it happen at Reality Of Wrestling, or you know would it happen WrestleMania weekend? So, I don’t know but there again, let’s not say the fire is totally out on something like that. I am still staying in shape, I am still staying prepared, I am still ready to go if that moment comes where this thing could actually happen.”

Booker T also responded to people saying The Undertaker should be a solo Hall Of Fame inductee. Certain wrestlers have called for the Deadman to have a class all to himself. However, that isn’t something the Hall Of Famer wants to see happen.

“I’ve heard, I think Bully Ray something like that. That ‘Taker should be the only one, I think somebody else said something. I think it was Ken Anderson, that Undertaker should be the only one inducted into the Hall Of Fame. My thing is, that’s going to be a short night or a long night, one of the two,” he said. “Because the only way I see that happening is a bunch of guys coming up there to tell a bunch of stories to put themselves over. Where they were when this happened, when me and The Undertaker did this. I don’t want to hear those type of stories, personally.”

Booker T then discussed whether The Undertaker could do it on his own. He doesn’t think that’s something that the Deadman would want to do. Booker thinks that he will want to come in, say his piece, and then get out of there.

“Can The Undertaker come up and entertain for two hours, get the TV out of it, and whatnot? I don’t think The Undertaker would actually want to do something like that, come up and tell stories all night,” he said. “The one thing about the Hall Of Fame ceremony has always been, when these guys finally get that moment. Dammit, they go up there and they don’t want to leave.

“They want to stay up there all night, they want to talk about stories, I am like, ‘good God. Bro, we are ready to go to sleep here.’ I am sure The Undertaker is going to want to come out, say what he has to say, and he’s going to want to get the hell up out of there. I think we are going to need more people to actually have a show, other than just The Undertaker.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Hall Of Fame podcast, with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]