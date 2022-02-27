Last week’s WWE RAW (February 21, 2022) included segments with top stars like WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and a tag team main event between Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens vs. RK-Bro. As fans anticipate a new episode of the show tomorrow, Fightful has shared some insight about which producers worked the segments.

– The main event tag team match between Rollins & Owens vs. RK-Bro was produced by Jamie Noble.

– Noble is also listed as the producer responsible for Brock Lesnar’s promo that opened last week’s RAW.

– Adam Pearce and Kenny Dykstra were in charge of the segment where Logan Paul appeared during Miz TV.

– Chris Parks (Abyss from TNA Wrestling) was the head producer for Damian Priest vs. Shelton Benjamin, as well as the 24/7 title segment between Dana Brooke and Reggie.

– Petey Williams was responsible for the tag team match that pitted Finn Balor & Tommaso Ciampa against The Dirty Dawgs.

– Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop, which got universal praise online, was produced by Pat Buck. Pat also produced Belair’s segment with WWE RAW Women’s Champ Becky Lynch.

– Lastly, Molly Holly was given the task of producing Nikki A.S.H. vs. Rhea Ripley.

If you need to catch up and would like to see full coverage of last week’s RAW, results are available at this link. Tomorrow’s show has only one segment announced but it’s an important one – WWE Hall of Famer Edge will decide on his WrestleMania plans.

