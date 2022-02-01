It was recently revealed that former AEW Women’s Champion Riho has suffered an arm injury. That has now been confirmed as a broken collarbone, and further details have been provided on her timeframe for recovery.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Riho is expected to be out of action for around three months. The injury took place during AEW’s Battle Of The Belts event when she challenged Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s Championship during that show, but it is unknown the exact spot that led to the issue.

However, the injury did take place very early on in the encounter, which lasted for almost 13 minutes. Riho never complained once within the match, and she did not request for it to be finished early. Riho did miss almost a year of action with AEW due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was because of travel restrictions between the United States and Japan.

WWE Hall Of Famer Lita recently appeared on Booker T’s Hall Of Fame podcast, where she discussed AEW’s women’s division. She praised the company for starting to boost it outside of just Britt Baker.

“I think they’re finally starting to add and strengthen that roster,” Lita said. “Because for a while, and this tends to happen a lot, something catches fire and then you go with it. And it ends up being a one-person show. So it was like the Britt Baker show for quite a bit there, and then they were like, ‘oh, wait we can’t just throw Nyla to the wayside after we’ve used her, we can’t throw Ruby.’ You’ve got to build everybody up and kind of keep it going.

“Watching them have some life on the women’s side of things because the men were so hot. They have everybody you could think of. But the women were really lacking so to see them put some emphasis on that. I remember seeing the hardcore match between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker, and that really putting the women’s division on the map over there.”

