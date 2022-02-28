During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that “there is no way” Triple H will be wrestling at WrestleMania 38 due to his heart condition. The Game suffered a cardiac event back in the Fall, which was linked to a genetic issue.

Since that point, Triple H has undergone successful surgery and is believed to be fine. However, he has not had any known involvement in the running of NXT 2.0, or the Performance Center following that. While WWE is reportedly bringing the likes of Steve Austin and Vince McMahon back to wrestle at ‘Mania, Triple H will not be involved.

Meltzer did not entirely rule out Triple H never wrestling again. He did, however, make it clear that Triple H wrestling at WWE WrestleMania 38 would be a “horrible idea”.

The last time Triple H competed was during a live event in Japan back in 2019. He teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura to defeat Robert Roode and Samoa Joe on that night. However, when it comes to a televised match, his most recent encounter was at the 2019 Super Show-Down event. This took place in Saudi Arabia and saw The Game beaten by Randy Orton.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card:

Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Night Two: Winner Takes All Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. TBA

