Could Bayley be wrestling Rhea Ripley in her in-ring return at WrestleMania 38?

On this week’s RAW, Ripley squashed Nikki A.S.H. in a quick match, a week after her impressive performance in the Gauntlet Match to determine the No. 1 contender to Becky Lynch’s RAW Women’s Championship.

With Ripley building momentum on The Road to WrestleMania, Bayley has seemingly thrown her hat into the mix as The Nightmare’s next opponent. As seen in the tweets below, Bayley and Ripley had a brief conversation after RAW, which led many fans to believe they could be setting up a future match.

Bayley is still on the shelf recovering from a torn ACL, and is reportedly expected to return at some point in March.

While Bayley wasn’t on the card at last year’s WrestleMania 37, Ripley defeated Asuka to capture the RAW Women’s Championship. Ripley would hold onto the title for 98 days before dropping it to Charlotte Flair at last year’s Money in the Bank event.

The only confirmed women’s matches for WrestleMania 38 are SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair. You can click here for our full list of confirmed and rumored matches for the two-night event in April.

@RheaRipley_WWE you ready for a new opponent yet or what — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 22, 2022

You volunteering to be my new punching bag? 🤔 https://t.co/8nD11yq0U4 — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) February 22, 2022

