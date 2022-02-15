WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has heaped praise on Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair for their physical match on this week’s RAW.

“What a great match that was between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair!” Lawler told RAW Talk. “The slap fest they had was so great, so physical. Rhea had to go through three different opponents before getting to Bianca. So obviously, Bianca was fresh and had the advantage. And she will once again have the advantage at Elimination Chamber.”

For those who missed RAW, Ripley defeated Nikki A.S.H., Liv Morgan and Doudrop in a Gauntlet Match before losing to Belair. With the victory, Belair secured the advantage of being the last entrant in Saturday’s Elimination Chamber Match.

While Lawler believes Belair is “without a doubt” the odds-on favorite to win on Saturday and challenge for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38, he views Alexa Bliss as the wild card.

“How about that Alexa Bliss? She doesn’t need a therapist, she needs an exorcist,” Lawler joked. “They say she’s cured, but she’s still nutty as a squirrel poop!”

As noted earlier, Bliss was announced as the sixth entrant in the Women’s Elimination Chamber on this week’s RAW. She will be returning to the ring for the first time her loss to Charlotte Flair at last year’s Extreme Rules event on September 26, 2021. Bliss has been out of action for various health and creative reasons.

Jerry Lawler also previewed the RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Lita match this Saturday at the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia. The RAW Talk clip can be seen below.

