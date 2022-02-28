WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch missed an advertised title defense over the weekend. Lynch was scheduled to defend her championship at a WWE event Sunday night in Youngstown, Ohio.

Becky Lynch did not appear at the show, according to the Wrestling Observer. The report added that no announcement was made regarding why Lynch was not on the show.

The advertised four-way title match featuring Becky Lynch was apparently changed to a three-way match. Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan and Doudrop when Belair pinned Doudrop.

Becky Lynch’s only social media activity over the past several days was a tweet Monday morning. Lynch shared that her RAW Championship Title defense against Bianca Belair would take place on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38.

Becky Lynch did not mention her absence from Sunday night’s show in her tweet Monday. The most recent advertising for Monday night’s episode of RAW taking place in Columbus, Ohio does not mention an appearance by Lynch.

Becky Lynch ended Belair’s 131-day reign as SmackDown Women’s Champion at SummerSlam 2021. Lynch made a surprise return from maternity leave and won the title from Belair in a matter of seconds. Belair won the women’s Elimination Chamber match at the titular pay-per-view earlier this month to secure the title match against Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Lynch defeated Lita at Elimination Chamber to retain her RAW Women’s Championship.

WWE previously announced Charlotte Flair will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey on Night 1 of WrestleMania. WWE has not committed to that match as the match that will close that night’s card.

The third match already announced for WrestleMania 38 is Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a “Winner Take All” title unification match. That match will be the main event on Night 2 of WrestleMania on Sunday, April 3rd.

