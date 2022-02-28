Both of WWE’s top women’s championships will be defended on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38. The Dallas Morning News reported Monday that WWE confirmed RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will defend her title against Bianca Belair on Saturday, April 2nd.

WWE previously announced Charlotte Flair will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey on Night 1 of WrestleMania. WWE has not committed to that match as the match that will close that night’s card.

Belair was in the Night 1 main event of WrestleMania last year. She defeated Sasha Banks to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Belair won the women’s Elimination Chamber match at the titular pay-per-view earlier this month to secure the title match against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Lynch ended Belair’s 131-day reign as SmackDown Women’s Champion at SummerSlam 2021. Lynch made a surprise return from maternity leave and won the title from Belair in a matter of seconds.

“It’s nothing like you’ve ever felt before, so to be in the ring and feel all of that was amazing, but at the same time, I was the SmackDown Women’s Champion and I knew she was coming for my title,” Belair said while reflecting on her SummerSlam loss last August. It was bittersweet and I can’t help but to be a little sad about the situation and just ready to get back in there and get my rematch because I deserve a rematch.”

Lynch is the current RAW Women’s Champion as the result of a “belt exchange” with Flair last October. It followed the WWE Draft, where Lynch was drafted to RAW as the SmackDown Women’s Champion, and Flair was drafted to SmackDown as the RAW Women’s Champion. The belt exchange was set up to realign the titles with their respective brands.

The third match already announced for WrestleMania 38 is Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a “Winner Take All” title unification match. That match will be the main event on Night 2 of WrestleMania on Sunday, April 3rd.

