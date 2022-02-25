Being The Elite is set to make a “huge” announcement on Monday.

The official Twitter account for the popular YouTube show featuring top AEW stars posted a teaser today, promising a huge AEW live event announcement for Monday’s new episode.

“Huge @AEW live event announcement on Monday’s new #BTE! Subscribe:BeingTheElite.com @youngbucks,” they wrote.

For what it’s worth, The Young Bucks also updated their Twitter bio to hype the announcement.

“Huge AEW live event announcement Monday on #BTE! Subscribe: BeingTheElite.com,” their bio now states.

The Bucks also re-tweeted the post from Being The ELITE and captioned it with a “thinking face” emoji.

There’s no word on what BTE has planned for AEW, but we will keep you updated. We noted before how AEW President Tony Khan has his “massive announcement” planned for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, while AEW announced a special taping for Revolution Weekend earlier today.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the related tweets below:

