Big Swole was a guest on one of the latest episodes published by Public Enemies Podcast, as she discussed her time with AEW and her relationship with AEW President, Tony Khan.

During her run with All Elite Wrestling before her release in November 2021, Big Swole believed that she was the right person to turn Britt Baker heel. She also disclosed further details about their Tooth and Nail match from All Out in 2020.

“I was the perfect person to turn her [Britt Baker] heel because they didn’t trust anybody else to do it because I had the most charisma, I had the most character,” Swole said (h/t to POST Wrestling for the transcription). “It’s just is what it is. It’s just in my nature, it’s just me and this is how I am off-screen and on-screen. So they needed somebody that was gonna, one, hold their weight and I did that and then some because I do my job and I’m accountable, and so the Tooth and Nail match [at All Out], she wasn’t necessarily — she was ‘cleared’. I’m gonna put quotations up because it was like a grey area. I knew she could do stuff but she wasn’t cleared to have a match yet.

“But we were able to still do stuff. So we do cinematic but we couldn’t do any of the matches, like a real match, and so we’re doing this and they have everything kind of laid out in a sense, and I sh*t you not, I stopped production and, because we were in the last scene, towards down the hallway before I put the syringe in. Now the syringe was her idea, so I was like, ‘Okay. We’re gonna do this,’ and I look at Kenny [Omega], I was like, ‘Kenny, we haven’t wrestled. There’s no substance to this. This is just – I don’t know what this is.’ This is a trailer at this point, you know? Because I couldn’t say certain things, I couldn’t make fun of her being a dentist and her Doctorate because she said that’s her real job. So we had like a mini argument about that because I was like, ‘Well, I’ve been making fun of you being a dentist this whole time. Why stop now?’

“But, we got to the end and I was like, ‘Can we just put a little bit more into this? A little bit more.’ So I’m like — Kenny and I stopped for, it was at least 40 minutes to try to put some type of action into it so that’s when we came in, she did the fisherman onto the floor, whatever, and we just started fighting-fighting, if that makes sense, until we got pretty much to the end and it was a long day. It was a really long day. It was a one-day shoot. It was a long one-day shoot at her friend’s dentist office that hadn’t opened yet.”

Big Swole disclosed that the whole Tooth and Nail match filming experience left a sour taste in her mouth because of the elements that didn’t make sense. However, she did describe her joy for the “Three Strikes” match she had with Diamante, which she declared was her baby.

“It was just, I don’t know. It leaves a sour taste in my mouth because it wasn’t necessarily what I wanted,” Big Swole explained. “I didn’t have reigns over everything or much of anything. I didn’t really have input that I wanted to like I did with ‘three strikes’ [against Diamante]. Now that was my baby, you know? I came in there, I was like, ‘This is the idea, this is who I wanna do it with. This is going to work,’ and it… it told a complete story and I got more women into it. And even women from the back were thanking me because they were like, ‘Thank you ,Swole, for letting us get something,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah if I can work somebody into the story and it’s organic, I’m gonna do that because I want us to succeed.’

“I want people to see that we have some women in here that can just go. They have the charisma, like, I’m a big fan of Nyla Rose, I’m a big fan of Abadon, and of course Kiera [Hogan], and Diamante, and stuff like that. I love their work ethic, and Jade [Cargill], Jade’s work ethic. They’re there, they were at training. It wasn’t mandatory but they were there, you know what I mean?”

