During the most recent edition of his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on Ronda Rousey’s return to WWE. The former UFC star came back to win the Royal Rumble, booking her ticket to WrestleMania 38. Booker admitted he was a fan during her first run, as he stated the fans love her.

“I was one of the guys who said Ronda actually went out and studied the game, and did a hell of a job when she actually had a chance to go out and do her thing. I was always on top of that,” he added. “The exit, I wasn’t that happy with. As far as some of the stuff she said on social media about professional wrestling, I didn’t appreciate or anything like that. But as far as what Ronda did inside of that squared circle, she was always 100% or more. The fans really love Rowdy Ronda Rousey.”

Booker T then compared Ronda Rousey to Goldberg. He mentioned how his fellow Hall Of Famer didn’t necessarily love wrestling at first. However, he now sees what it gave to him, with Goldberg now feeling a different way.

“Like when Goldberg first came in back in the day, Goldberg wasn’t a guy I think that really loved the business or anything like that, but he was making a lot of money. Goldberg was another guy that said certain things about the business,” he said. “But now you see Goldberg, he realized and appreciate what this business has given to him. Now you see his son perhaps gravitating to it, and he feels a certain way after being around it, and then being away from it, and then being back to it.”

Booker T also pointed out that whenever someone like Ronda Rousey is available, you have to use her. He likened it to if John Cena wanted to return, stating the company should just make room for them.

“When you’ve got a player like Ronda Rousey, you’ve got to use her, okay,” Booker says. “It’s not like the regular kid on the block. It’s like if John Cena said, ‘hey guys, you got any room for me to come back for a couple of weeks?’ What do you say? ‘Bro, we ain’t got no space around here,’ you don’t say that, you make room. So for me, having Ronda back was really, really cool.”

