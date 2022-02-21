During the latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the relationship that he has with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. He pointed out that he has Vince’s phone number, but has opted to never use it. That’s because Vince will phone him when needed. Booker T also stated he doesn’t view his boss as just a friend.

“I have worked for Vince McMahon for 20 years. He gave me his cellphone number when I first met him, and I have never used that number once. I say, ‘when Vince needs to talk to me, he will call me in the office, or he will give me a phone call.’ I am going to keep it that way,” he said. “But I am always going to be cordial. I am going to always make sure I respect the boss, and hopefully, we have a friendly relationship. But as far as me ever looking at Vince McMahon solely as a friend, I will be totally making a big mistake.”

Booker T also looked ahead to WrestleMania 38 weekend. That’s because he teased doing something with his brother Stevie Ray, which could potentially see Harlem Heat appearing in some form. Booker didn’t comment on whether this would be an in-ring situation, or a meet and greet.

“He’s doing okay, I guess, man. I text my brother just last week trying to get the old band back together and do something in Dallas, WrestleMania weekend. He seems to be doing pretty good,” Booker T said about his brother. “And hopefully, we will see him out there WrestleMania weekend.”

Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling promotion will be running shows in Dallas, Texas that weekend. They shall be partnering with World Class Pro Wrestling, to put together four events.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Hall Of Fame podcast with a h/t to WrestlingInc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]