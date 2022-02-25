During his latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Big E’s time as WWE Champion. He thinks that could have been a time for him to use social media in order to distance himself from The New Day.

“I thought it was a perfect time for Big E to actually use social media and say, ‘to hell with The New Day. To hell with Kofi and Xavier, I ain’t got time to be messing around and playing games right now. Out with the old, and in with the new Big E.’ I am thinking, like I say, for Big E to be thinking about himself. And to be thinking about himself as far as getting over,” he added. “I think he got over, but there again, something was lacking.”

Booker T made it clear he is pushing for Big E, and supporting him. However, the two-time Hall Of Famer feels that The Day was something he could always go back to. Booker pointed out that after being in Harlem Heat, he changed everything about himself.

“I want nothing but the best for Big E, but I did say that I wished Big E would have shifted gears. This was my thing on that, he could have always went back to The New Day. That’s like Money In The Bank, you know what I mean? You can go pick it up whenever you need it,” he said. “But as far as him to have that moment to be able to separate from what he was doing.

“It’s like me being in Harlem Heat, but I still want to come out and play that role and dress the same and look the same. When I became Booker T, everything changed other than my attitude. Everything changed from an outward look, I knew I had to go out there and stand on my own. I knew I couldn’t live off of what Harlem Heat brought.”

On the flipside, Booker T discussed the fact Big E’s gimmick has always been a hit. This is a reason he believes there was no change when he held the World Title. However, doing something different is what Booker believes you need to do when you’re on top.

“I know maybe that’s the reason why he didn’t want to get totally away from it. Because it has been really successful,” he stated. “So I know the old adage, ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’ Okay, I understand, I get that. But when you’re the World Champion, when you represent the company as the guy, the frontman, you’ve got to go out there and do it a little bit different. I think that’s what most frontmen do, even when they’re in a band.”

