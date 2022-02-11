On a recent episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the recent episode of AEW Dynamite. The match saw a Texas Deathmatch headline the show, which resulted in Lance Archer and Adam Page being bust open. Booker T spoke about the use of blood, admitting it would be better used for PPVs.

“The thing is, I really think there’s a place for that, doing those types of matches. Tables, ladders, chairs, blood. There’s a place for it, fans have always gravitated to that in professional wrestling. It has always been a part of the culture,” he added. “I know things change along the way as far as the blood thing goes, but I am sure it’s something AEW fans, it’s pretty appealing to them, let’s just say that.

“But, I do think for PPV, man that is money. That’s giving me a whole lot more, that’s giving me a little bit extra. On a Wednesday night, going out with blood and gore, it’s hard for me to watch, honestly. Then again, maybe it’s just not my cup of tea, it may be yours. But I do think for PPV, that would be much more appealing for me as a fan, waiting for something special.”

Booker T then spoke about the different levels of wrestling shows. He compared what talent is prepared to do on each event, from overseas tours all the way to PPV matches.

“You have your house show, then you have your overseas tours,” he said. “Those shows are pretty much shows where you are getting your craft down, working on your showmanship, working on your psychology with the fans. Then you have your TV, your TV is where you’re going to work your ass off, but you’re going to give them only so much.

“Then, when you get to that PPV, that’s when you have to really go out and give them their money’s worth. That was my thought process, and I just don’t think giving it to them on television, and then being able to give that same thing on PPV, I just think they’re missing something. They could be giving them so much more.”

When it comes to the most recent AEW Dynamite, Booker T admitted that there was a lot going on. The show saw debuts from Keith Lee and Jay White, as well as two title matches. He felt that it was able to keep the attention of fans.

“There was a whole lot going on in that show last night,” he said. “Like I said, stuff getting thrown against the wall, and let’s see what sticks. But, it definitely kept your attention.”

