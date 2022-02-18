During the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, Brody King spoke about if he ever spoke about joining WWE. The AEW star had conversations with William Regal in the past, who gave him plenty of advice at the time.

“I chatted with Regal a few times, he gave me a great piece of advice,” King said. “I think I talked to him the BOLA of 2018, he was in the crowd, and I kind of pulled him aside after my match, I said, ‘do you have any notes for me?’ We had met a couple of times before and he was always very nice to me, he was always very welcoming.

“He gave me a lot of great advice and great critiques and stuff. He was like, ‘you’re a great wrestler, you’re obviously going to do great stuff. Your style is more fit for something like Ring Of Honor at the time, or New Japan.’ He was like, ‘go do all of these things that you want, and after you’re done with that, If you want to come to WWE, he’s my number.’ I was like, that’s pretty cool.”

Brody King then spoke about how he isn’t interested in joining WWE in the end. This is because he prefers the New Japan Pro Wrestling style. He thinks that has translated to AEW, which he enjoys.

“As time has progressed, WWE just wasn’t in my sights. I feel like the style, or anything, it just wasn’t for me. I love New Japan Pro Wrestling,” he stated. “In essence, that is what I want to be as a professional wrestler, and I feel like a lot of that has translated to AEW now. It’s the perfect fit, and being in AEW is awesome because I get to spend a lot of time with my family still. I get to watch my kids grow up and stuff, while it’s hard being a full-time guy in Japan.”

When it comes to Brody King joining AEW, he explained exactly how that happened. He and Tony Khan had spoken in the past. But then Malakai Black pitched the idea of them being a team, which the AEW President liked.

“Persistence, I guess,” he said on getting to AEW. “I met Tony a few years ago, he knew who I was. Then I feel like cutting my teeth in Ring Of Honor and meeting The Bucks and meet a couple of other people. It was just like, all these pieces kind of fell into place. Then with Malakai joining, it was like, kind of the perfect fit.

“He kind of pitched the idea to Tony and Tony liked it a lot. I had talked to him when we all got released from Ring Of Honor. I messaged him and he was like, ‘yeah, let’s try and catch up some time.’ I was like, ‘well, I can be anywhere within a few hours.’ He was like, ‘well, why don’t you come out to Indianapolis,’ so I flew myself out there and we talked, and here I am now.”

