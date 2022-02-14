William Regal filed to trademark two ring names on February 9.

Under his real name, Darren Matthews, Regal filed to trademark “Lord Steven Regal” and “William Regal” last week. The “First Use” dates for the William Regal name were listed as 1998 and February 14, 1998, and “Use In Commerce” date for that name is also February 14, 1998. The “First Use” and “Use In Commerce” dates provided for the Lord Steven Regal name is June 12, 1993, which is when Lord Steven Regal made his debut on WCW Saturday Night.

The following use descriptions were included with Regal’s USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filings:

“Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts”

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes”

These trademark filings come after Regal recently launches his Pro Wrestling Tees store, as noted at this link.

After spending 21 years with the company, WWE released Regal and several other longtime employees on January 5 as a part of the major overhaul of WWE NXT and WWE Performance Center staff. He had been working as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting, and the main talent scout for the company. He also worked on TV as the NXT General Manager until this past fall.

There’s been no confirmation on Regal having a 90-day non-compete clause with WWE, but if he does, he would become a free agent on Tuesday, April 5. He would already be a free agent if he had a 30-day non-compete. We noted before how he has received a job offer from Impact Wrestling.

