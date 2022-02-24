Since his return to AEW, Jon Moxley has been on fire with a 4-0 win streak in his matches. And someone who has had a career similar to Mox in ways, Bryan Danielson, has taken notice of Jon’s success in All Elite Wrestling.

Danielson and Mox’s story in AEW began when the two crossed paths on Rampage a few weeks back. When they first exchanged words, Bryan made it clear that he would rather form a dominating stable with Jon Moxley instead of being rivals. Though Mox showed some interest in the idea, he explained that the two men would have to “bleed together” before they could join forces.

On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Bryan defeated Daniel Garcia in the main event. But after his win, Garcia’s friends, team 2point0, ran in to attack Bryan, which led to Mox running down to the ring for the save.

As Bryan grabbed the microphone, the crowd chanted “this is awesome!” Danielson said to Jon Moxley, “so if we want to fight together, we have to bleed together? You want a match at Revolution, you got it! But don’t be surprised if you’re the only person bleeding.”

The show went off the air with the two men staring one another down.

Bryan and Mox were set to compete in the finals of the AEW World Title tournament this past November, but Moxley was undergoing rehabilitation treatment for alcohol during the time of the pay-per-view. This will be their first one-on-one bout in All Elite Wrestling.

You can see the updated card for AEW Revolution below:

AEW WORLD TITLE MATCH

Adam Cole vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW WOMEN’S WORLD TITLE MATCH

Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker (c)

TRIPLE THREAT FOR THE AEW WORLD TAG TEAM TITLES

Winners of a 3/2 Casino Tag Royale vs. ReDRagon vs. Jurassic Express (c)

TBS Title Match

Tay Conti vs. Jade Cargill (c)

FACE OF THE REVOLUTION LADDER MATCH

Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. TBD vs. TBD

Winner earns a future title shot from AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

DOG COLLAR MATCH

CM Punk vs. MJF

Trios Match

Matt Hardy, Andrade El Idolo, and Isaiah Kassidy vs. Sting, Darby Allin, and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara

Bryan Danileson vs. Jon Moxley

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]