Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas recently spoke with The Wrestling Inc. Daily about traveling with Brock Lesnar. The two men got to ride together due to Lesnar’s friendship with Shelton Benjamin. Haas admitted that if you like country music, then you’ll get along with the Beast.

“If you love country music, then you’re going to get along great, and I grew up in Oklahoma, I am a country music man,” he said. “I was an 80s hair band guy, and I didn’t get into grunge that much, although I do like Pearl Jam. But that’s when Garth Brooks took off, so I became a country fan after that.

“So Brock and I got along great, man. Even when we were overseas, we would find the country bar and we’d be listening to country music, drinking beer, and that was it, man. We both like to fish, Brock’s a great guy, he’s a hell of a guy. As long as you like country music, you’re good to go.”

During his current run, Brock Lesnar is displaying a different side of himself. From the way he dresses to cutting promos, it is a new version of the Beast that audiences have enjoyed. Charlie Haas spoke about how that is more like the real-life version of the 2022 Royal Rumble winner.

“Yeah, I mean you’ve got to think he grew up in South Dakota on a dairy farm,” Charlie Haas said. “That’s not much different to what you’re wearing out there, the jeans, the cutoffs, the flannels. I think he is showcasing that, he’s proud of his heritage and he grew up on a dairy farm, that’s what he did his whole life. So I think he’s really riding it home. That’s basically, what he wears probably when he’s at home.”

