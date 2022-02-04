Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about a potential reunion with Shelton Benjamin in WWE. Benjamin actually spoke with Hausman this past weekend at the WWE Royal Rumble media row in St. Louis. During their talk, Benjamin confirmed that he would love to see the World’s Greatest Tag Team and “wreck shop” in WWE.

Haas confirmed it is something that they’re both open to doing. He also noted he would also love to be part of what he’s doing with Cedric Alexander.

“I think now that they’ve seen that I am back where I am. That I am working continuously now. Hopefully, that inevitable door opens. If not, just crack it open and I’ll knock it in for them,” he said. “Shelton and I are best friends, we talk all the time. I talked to him like two days ago. He would do it, and I know I would too, it’s just the powers to be, whether they go for it.

“I think if it’s the right storyline, why not? I know they have something going on with him and Cedric, and I don’t want to interfere with that. But I’d love to be part of it, whatever I can help Shelton out with that will just keep him going up there. And it can also help me out as well.”

Charlie Haas also spoke about how the popular tag team work together inside of the ring. He admitted it doesn’t matter how long they’re not together, when they get into the ring they do not miss a beat.

“One good thing is, no matter where we tag, and this has happened in in Ring Of Honor, overseas, or on the indies outside of WWE, we don’t miss a beat. We did this for so long, it’s like talking to a long-lost friend,” he said. “You haven’t talked to him in forever. But when you do see each other it’s right where you left off, and that’s how it is with us in the ring.”

Charlie Haas then went on to talk about Team Angle’s influence on his career. He revealed that his brother was also originally slated to be part of the group and spoke about how Arn Anderson worked closely with them at the time.

“I think it had a lot to do with how my career went,” he admitted. “People don’t realize when we were thrown into that situation, it was right after when my brother died. I was just getting over that. And Team Angle was supposed to be Russ, myself, Shelton, and Kurt, it was supposed to be us four. When Russ died, it got put on hold.

“Then they came back to it and said, ‘look man, we are going to put you and Shelton together, and Arn Anderson is going to really work with you guys over the next year, we are going to get you guys ready, this is where we are going.’ Thank god for Shelton, because he had the same work ethic that I did. It wasn’t like two individuals, it’s like, ‘alright, we want to be the best tag team we can, we have the best person in tag team wrestling working with us, mentoring in Arn Anderson, why not?’”

